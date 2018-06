MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin agreed to strengthen coordination on Syria with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

They discussed joint efforts to ensure security in the area of the Syrian-Israeli border, Kremlin said.