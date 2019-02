FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia President Vladimir Putin and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks in Moscow on Feb. 21, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

They plan to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.