FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 20, 2018 / 9:52 AM / a few seconds ago

Lebanon wants Russian firms to compete for oil and gas tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lebanon wants Russian companies to take part in a new tender to develop oil and gas deposits on the Lebanese shelf, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Monday following talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

It would bolster regional stability if a Russian company successfully secured the tender, Bassil said.

Bassil said Lebanon should serve as a platform for the economic regeneration of neighboring Syria and that Beirut would coordinate its efforts with Moscow, Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Andrew Osborn, editing by Louise Heavens; Writing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.