August 20, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Russia says U.S. refusal to rebuild Syria ploy to slow refugee return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday a U.S. refusal to take part in the reconstruction of Syria was designed to impede the return of Syrian refugees to the country.

A view of tents at a refugee camp for the internally displaced Syrians in Idlib province, Syria July 30, 2018. Picture taken July 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Lavrov said Washington was only interested in rebuilding parts of Syria where the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was active. Lavrov was speaking in Moscow following talks with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

