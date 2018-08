MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will help Lebanon return Syrian refugees there return to their country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Lavrov said Lebanon should not become a hostage of the Syrian refugee crisis. Russia was opposed to foreign intervention in Lebanon’s domestic affairs, Lavrov added.