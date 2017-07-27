FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 20 days
Putin signs Syria base deal, cementing Russia's presence there for half a century
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in 20 days

Putin signs Syria base deal, cementing Russia's presence there for half a century

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia July 18, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying a deal with the Syrian government allowing Russia to keep its air base in Syria for almost half a century, official documents show.

The original deal, signed in Damascus in January, sets out the terms under which Russia can use its Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province which it has used to carry out air strikes against forces opposing President Bashar al-Assad.

Putin approved the agreement on Wednesday, after the two chambers of the Russian parliament backed it earlier this month, according to the government's official information portal.

The document says Russian forces will be deployed at the Hmeymim base for 49 years with the option of extending that arrangement for 25-year periods.

The base has been at the heart of Moscow's military foray since it intervened in the conflict in September 2015, helping turn the tide in favor of Assad, one of Russia's closest Middle East allies.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

