FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 22, 2018 / 10:42 AM / in an hour

Russia says U.S. actions in Syria either a provocation or ill-informed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that U.S. actions in Syria were either a “deliberate provocation” or indicated Washington lacked an understanding of the situation there, RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

The United States on Sunday urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally Turkey to “exercise restraint” and limit its military operations in northwestern Syria, where Turkish forces are attacking a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia they aim to sweep from the border.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.