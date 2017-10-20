FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Syria peoples' congress being 'actively discussed'
October 20, 2017

Kremlin: Syria peoples' congress being 'actively discussed'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A proposal to convene a congress of all Syria’s ethnic groups is a joint initiative which is being promoted by Russia and others and is now being actively discussed, the Kremlin said on Friday.

It is premature, however, to discuss the time and venue for the congress, which is seen as a mechanism to assist Syria’s post-war development, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Putin mentioned the idea of holding such a congress at a forum with foreign scholars on Thursday.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

