MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian government forces have to date cleared 85 percent of the country’s area from militants, Russian news agencies cited Alexander Lapin, the head of the Russian troops’ headquarters in Syria, as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Syrian Army soldiers stand near a vehicle in Arima village west of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Islamic State fighters are still in control of around 27,000 square km of Syria’s territory, he said.