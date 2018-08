MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem will visit Moscow at the end of August, the RIA news agency quoted the Syrian ambassador to Russia as saying on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian ambassador Riad Haddad did not provide details of the issues the minister will discuss with the Russian authorities.