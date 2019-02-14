World News
February 14, 2019 / 3:14 PM / in 2 hours

Putin says militants in Syria's Idlib region will not go unpunished

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that aggressive actions by militants in Syria’s rebel-held province of Idlib would not go unpunished.

Speaking in the Black Sea city of Sochi after talks with the leaders of Turkey and Iran, Putin said a demilitarized zone in the province brokered as part of a deal with Turkey and Iran last year was only a temporary measure.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Sochi and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Christian Lowe in Moscow; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

