Kremlin: Russia, Turkey, Iran leaders to meet in Russia on Feb. 14: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the leaders of Turkey and Iran in the Russian Black Sea resort town Sochi on Feb. 14, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Kremlin.

It gave no further details but Putin said last month he would convene such a gathering to discuss the situation in Syria, where Russia and Turkey have been trying to create a de-escalation zone.

The three countries say they want a political settlement to end the Syrian conflict. But while Russia and Iran back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkey - along with its NATO allies including the United States - wants him to step down.