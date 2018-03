MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet for talks in April, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani together with his counterparts, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Sochi, Russia November 22, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia, Turkey and Iran cooperate closely on Syria and it is likely that the situation there would be one of the main topics of any talks.