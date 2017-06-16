U.S.-led anti-IS coalition cannot confirm Russian report on Baghdadi

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State said on Friday it could not confirm a Russian report that the leader of the jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, may have been killed in a Russian air strike in Syria.

"We cannot confirm," coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian told Reuters.

The Russian defense ministry earlier said it was seeking confirmation that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a strike in late May near the Syrian city of Raqqa.