2 months ago
U.S.-led anti-IS coalition cannot confirm Russian report on Baghdadi
#World News
June 16, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 2 months ago

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition cannot confirm Russian report on Baghdadi

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State said on Friday it could not confirm a Russian report that the leader of the jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, may have been killed in a Russian air strike in Syria.

"We cannot confirm," coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian told Reuters.

The Russian defense ministry earlier said it was seeking confirmation that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a strike in late May near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones

