FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. envoy says told to expect Syrian government delegation on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the year 2017
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Publisher calls time
Breakingviews
Publisher calls time
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 9:54 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

U.N. envoy says told to expect Syrian government delegation on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has received assurances that the Syrian government delegation will attend peace talks in Geneva this week, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura reacts during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Earlier the pro-Damascus Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported that the Syrian government delegation to U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva this week has not yet left Damascus and may announce on Tuesday whether it will participate.

“The Government delegation has not yet arrived, the Special Envoy received a message that they are planning to arrive tomorrow, which is the 29th of November,” U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a news briefing in Geneva, declining to give details. “At least we know that they are coming.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.