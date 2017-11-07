FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad adviser says Syria will treat Turkey, U.S. as 'invaders': TV interview
November 7, 2017 / 8:04 PM / in an hour

Assad adviser says Syria will treat Turkey, U.S. as 'invaders': TV interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in a TV interview on Tuesday that the United States and Turkey were on Syrian land illegally, and that the Syrian government would deal with them as “invader countries”.

Bouthaina Shaaban said the Syrian government would not give up on the city of Raqqa, which was liberated from Islamic State last month by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, adding that what happened in Iraqi Kurdistan “should be a lesson” to the Kurdish forces.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Alison Williams

