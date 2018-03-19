FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Syrian government demands Turkish forces leave Afrin: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Damascus demanded on Monday that Turkey’s military leave Syria’s Afrin, after Turkish troops seized the region’s main town from Syrian Kurdish fighters at the weekend.

“The announcement of Turkish regime’s president that his invading forces control Afrin is illegitimate,” the Foreign Ministry said in letters to the United Nations. “Syria demands the invading forces withdraw immediately from the Syrian lands they have occupied.”

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams

