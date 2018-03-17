FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2018 / 8:16 AM / in 2 hours

Turkish military denies it hit Syrian hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military denied on Saturday that it had struck a hospital in Syria’s Afrin region, where it is waging a nearly two-month-old offensive against Kurdish YPG forces.

FILE PHOTO: A miltary vehicle is seen in the north east of Afrin, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The YPG and Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said a Turkish air strike hit Afrin town’s main hospital on Friday night, killing 16 people.

“Reports that Turkish armed forces bombed a hospital in Afrin are false,” the military said on Twitter, adding that it was carrying out the campaign in a way that would not hurt civilians.

Since launching its ground offensive inside Syria’s Afrin region in January, it has driven YPG forces back from the Turkish border and advanced on the western and eastern flanks of the town of Afrin itself.

A spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office said it had “deeply alarming reports” of civilians killed and wounded in Afrin, and of the Kurds preventing civilians from leaving.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Potter

