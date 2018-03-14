FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan says hopes Syria's Afrin town to be captured by Wednesday evening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped Turkey’s military and its rebel allies would completely capture the northern Syrian town of Afrin by Wednesday evening, a day after the armed forces said it had encircled the town.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Maryamayn in eastern Afrin, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Speaking to local administrators in Ankara, Erdogan also said civilians in Afrin town were being evacuated in cars through a special corridor, as Turkish forces made substantial advances against Kurdish fighters in their nearly two-month-old offensive.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

