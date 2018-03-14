FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Syria's Afrin cut off from water: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The water supply to Syria’s Afrin town has been cut off for a week after a change in control of a key dam, the U.N. office for humanitarian affairs said on Wednesday.

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters advance in north of Afrin, Syria, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighting there has forced thousands of people to flee their homes within the northern Afrin region and towards government territory, it said. Turkey launched an offensive on Syria’s Afrin in January, targeting Syrian Kurdish forces that control the region.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans

