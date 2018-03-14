FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG says Ankara unrealistic about Afrin capture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said Ankara was being unrealistic in predicting Turkish forces would capture the town of Afrin on Wednesday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier he hoped his military and its allies would completely capture the Syrian town by Wednesday evening.

“This evening he will take all of Afrin?” said YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud. “Erdogan is lying to the people, I don’t know how this would happen.” Mahmoud also said Ankara’s statements that civilians were being evacuated out of Afrin were false.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
