March 14, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Turkish air strikes hit pro-government forces near Syria's Afrin, kill five - pro-Assad commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three Turkish air strikes hit a checkpoint held by pro-Syrian-government Shi’ite militiamen on the road to Afrin in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, killing five fighters, a pro-government commander told Reuters.

The Shi’ite militias, which control the nearby villages of Nubl and Zahraa, recently assumed control of the position in agreement with the Kurdish YPG militia — the stated target of a Turkish offensive in the Afrin region, the commander said.

The air strike also wounded two Kurdish fighters.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Tom Perry

