FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 6, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Syrian rebel says pro-Assad forces to leave towns in deal brokered by Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel spokesman said a Russian-mediated ceasefire agreement in eastern parts of Deraa province includes a withdrawal of government militias from several towns in the south.

Ibrahim Jabawi, the spokesman, said local forces overseen by Russia would take charge of the area.

Jabawi earlier said rebels had agreed on a phased handover of their weapons and the deployment of Russian military police in the area near the Jordanian border as part of the deal.

Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.