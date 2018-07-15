FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aid convoy reaches southwest Syria - Syrian Arab Red Crescent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A humanitarian aid convoy reached government-held parts of southwest Syria on Sunday, a Syrian Arab Red Crescent statement said.

Sixteen trucks carrying 3,000 food parcels reached the towns of Nassib and Um al-Mayathen in Deraa province near a border crossing with Jordan.

The Syrian government, backed by the Russian military, has captured most of the province in an offensive that began in June.

The convoy was accompanied by a delegation containing the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Syria Ali Al Zaatari and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

(The story was corrected to change the number of trucks in paragraph 2 to 16 not nine)

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra

