July 15, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Aid convoy reaches southwest Syria: Syrian Arab Red Crescent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A humanitarian aid convoy reached government-held parts of southwest Syria on Sunday, a Syrian Arab Red Crescent statement said.

Nine trucks carrying 3,000 food parcels reached the towns of Nassib and Um al-Mayathen in Deraa province near a border crossing with Jordan.

The Syrian government, backed by the Russian military, has captured most of the province in an offensive that began in June.

The convoy was accompanied by a delegation containing the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Syria Ali Al Zaatari and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra

