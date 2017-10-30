FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Convoy rolls into Damascus suburbs with aid for 40,000: U.N.
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 2:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Convoy rolls into Damascus suburbs with aid for 40,000: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A joint convoy of the United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent entered the towns of Kafra Batna and Saqba in the besieged Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta on Monday, bringing aid to some 40,000 people, the U.N. said in a tweet.

A tightening siege has pushed people to the verge of famine in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, residents and aid workers said last week, bringing desperation to the only major rebel enclave near the Syrian capital.

“The @UN & @SYRedCrescent entered #KafraBatna & #Saqba in besieged #EastGhouta with humanitarian assistance for 40,000 people in need #Syria,” the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a tweet.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.