February 6, 2018 / 1:14 PM / in 21 hours

Body of Russian airman killed in Syria returned home: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The body of Russian air force pilot Roman Fillipov, who was killed after his aircraft was shot down over rebel-held territory in Syria, has been returned to Russia, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying.

The pilot’s body was recovered with help from the Turkish authorities, a defense ministry statement was quoted as saying. There were no details about how the body was retrieved from rebel-held territory.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andew Osborn and Robin Pomeroy

