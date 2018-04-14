FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 14, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kuwait Airways to resume Beirut flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Middle East carrier Kuwait Airways said on Saturday it would resume all flights to Beirut on Sunday after a three-day suspension due to warnings about flying close to Lebanese airspace.

In a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA, the company said “the reasons that caused the suspension have removed.”

Cyprus authorities made the warning on Thursday, the company said, following an announcement two days earlier from Europe’s air traffic control agency that asked carriers flying over the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to air strikes into Syria.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.