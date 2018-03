GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations appealed on Monday for urgent supplies and funding to help Syrians caught in war zones, saying they were “tired, hungry, traumatized and afraid”.

A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane at a damaged site in Afrin, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

“The U.N. in Syria is urgently appealing for help to stem the catastrophic situation for tens of thousands of people from east Ghouta and Afrin,” the U.N. humanitarian office in Damascus said in a statement.