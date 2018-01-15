FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian army to end U.S. presence in the country: state TV citing FM source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army is determined to end any form of U.S. presence in the country, state television said on Monday, citing an official source in the foreign ministry.

The U.S.-led coalition is working with Syrian militias to set up a new border force of 30,000 personnel. The move has also heightened Turkey’s anger over U.S. support for Kurdish-dominated forces in Syria.

The Syrian foreign ministry blasted the U.S.-backed border force as a “blatant assault” on its sovereignty, state media had also said.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
