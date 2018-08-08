FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 8, 2018 / 1:19 PM / in an hour

Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad treated for breast cancer: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has started treatment for early stage breast cancer, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands next to his wife Asma, as he addresses injured soldiers and their mothers during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

A photo published by the state news agency SANA and the Syrian presidency showed Asma al-Assad, 42, hooked up to a drip smiling and sitting next to her husband President Bashar al-Assad in what appeared to be a hospital room.

“Asma al-Assad begins the first stage of treatment for a malignant tumor of the breast which was discovered early,” said a statement issued on the presidency’s Telegram feed.

A former investment banker, Asma al-Assad was born and raised in London to Syrian parents. She married Assad in 2000.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.