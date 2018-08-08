Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad treated for breast cancer: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has started treatment for early stage breast cancer, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands next to his wife Asma, as he addresses injured soldiers and their mothers during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

A photo published by the state news agency SANA and the Syrian presidency showed Asma al-Assad, 42, hooked up to a drip smiling and sitting next to her husband President Bashar al-Assad in what appeared to be a hospital room.

“Asma al-Assad begins the first stage of treatment for a malignant tumor of the breast which was discovered early,” said a statement issued on the presidency’s Telegram feed.

A former investment banker, Asma al-Assad was born and raised in London to Syrian parents. She married Assad in 2000.