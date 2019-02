FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with AFP news agency in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 13, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday that Washington would not protect the groups “betting on” it, in an apparent reference to U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in the north.

“The Americans will put you in their pockets so you can be tools in the barter, and they have started with (it),” he said, without naming the groups. “Nobody will protect you except your state.”