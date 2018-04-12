FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Syria's Assad: any Western action will destabilize region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said any potential action by Western states would cause more instability in the region, Syrian state television reported on Thursday as the United States and its allies weigh strikes against Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meets with Syrian army soldiers in eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 18, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

“With every victory achieved on the field, the voices of some Western states are raised and actions are intensified in an attempt by them to change the course of events ... these voices and any possible action will contribute nothing but an increase in instability in the region, threatening international peace and security,” it quoted him saying.

Reporting by Angus McDowall and Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

