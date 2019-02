Syria's President Bashar al-Assad meets with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran in this handout released by SANA on February 25, 2019. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al Assad made his first public visit to his closest regional ally Iran since the start of the Syrian conflict eight years ago, meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, Syrian state television reported.

It showed footage of Assad meeting Khamenei and said the two leaders agreed “to continue cooperation at all levels for the interests of the two friendly nations”.