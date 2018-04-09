FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 12:34 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. assessment is Syrian town suffered chemical attack: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The assessment by U.S. authorities is that chemical weapons were used in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria, but they are still evaluating details of the attack, U.S. government sources said on Sunday.

The determination was made with some degree of confidence, said the sources, who stopped short of assigning blame for the attack on Saturday, which medical aid groups said killed dozens of people in the town of Douma. The European Union said earlier that evidence pointed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces being behind the attack.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney

