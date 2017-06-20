FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 2 months ago

Australia suspends air strikes in Syria after U.S. downing of Syrian jet

2 Min Read

File Photo - Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne reacts during a media conference, regarding Indonesia’s military suspension with Australia, in Sydney, Australia, January 5, 2017. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Tuesday it had suspended air strikes into Syria following the U.S. downing of a Syrian military jet and Russia's subsequent threat against U.S.-led coalition aircraft.

Russia said on Monday it would treat U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying west of the River Euphrates in Syria as potential targets and track them with missile systems and military aircraft, but stopped short of saying it would shoot them down.

"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," Australia's Department of Defence said in a statement.

Russia made clear it was changing its military posture in response to the U.S. downing of a Syrian military jet on Sunday, something Damascus said was the first such incident since the start of the country's conflict in 2011.

"ADF personnel are closely monitoring the air situation in Syria and a decision on the resumption of ADF air operations in Syria will be made in due course," Australia's Department of Defence said, adding its operations in Iraq would continue as part of the coalition.

"Australian Defence Force protection is regularly reviewed in response to a range of potential threats," it said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie

