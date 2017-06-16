Russia DefMin tells Putin IS leader Baghdadi may have been killed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday briefed Russia's Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been killed, state television cited the Kremlin as saying.

"The defense minister briefed those attending the meeting that as a result of a strike by Russian air forces near Raqqa, more than 100 terrorists were eliminated, with top Islamic State leaders among them - and possibly, Baghdadi," Rossiya-24 television quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.