September 4, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Explosions heard near Syria's Hama: SANA

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Several explosions were heard in Syria’s Hama countryside, Syrian state media said on Tuesday.

A correspondent for Syrian state television said “initial reports” suggest the explosions were an “aggression”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the explosions were heard in the area between Masyaf and Wadi al-Uyoun near Hama city.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Dahlia Nehme in Beirut and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

