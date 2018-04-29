FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Syrian state TV says successive blasts heard in Hama province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Sunday successive blasts were heard in rural Hama province and that authorities were investigating the cause.

State television did not give a location for the explosions but two residents contacted in eastern Hama countryside said the blasts came from a military base reported to be used by Iranian-backed forces.

Israel has repeatedly hit Iranian-backed militia outposts in Syria. This month it a struck a Syrian air base, killing seven Iranian personnel, Israel has warned it could hit Iranian bases in the war-torn country should tensions with Tehran escalate.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

