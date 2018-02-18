FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 7:51 PM / in a day

Car bomb in Syria's Qamishli kills five people: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in the Kurdish-dominated city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Sunday, killing five people and injuring seven, Syrian state news agency (SANA) said, citing a source in the police headquarters of Hasakeh province.

The explosion targeted al-Hay al-Gharbi in the city, SANA reported.

The Kurdish YPG militia controls swathes of northeastern Syria including most of Hasakeh province where Qamishli is located.

It was not immediately clear what the explosion targeted in the Qamishli, which is in the northern rural area of Hasakeh.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain based war monitor, said the last explosion to target the city was in September, when a motorcycle exploded near the financial administration, killing a child and injuring several other people.

Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
