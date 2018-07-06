FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 6, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian flags raised on military convoy heading to Nasib crossing: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Armored vehicles and a tank with a Russian flag were seen heading towards the Nasib border crossing between Jordan and Syria, several witnesses near the crossing said on Friday.

They said they spotted a convoy on a military road heading towards the crossing in rebel hands which the Syrian army has been advancing towards since Thursday.

Several thousand displaced civilians are congregating near the frontier area seeking shelter from heavy Russian aerial bombardment of their towns and villages in Deraa province.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.