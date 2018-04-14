FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK opposition leader says no legal basis for attack on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday there was no legal basis for British strikes against Syria and such action would encourage others to behave in the same way.

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, speaks at the launch of their local election campaign, in London, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

He said parliament should have been consulted before Prime Minister Theresa May ordered British jets to join coordinated strikes against Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack she said President Bashar al-Assad’s forces had carried out in the Damascus suburb of Douma a week ago.

“The consequences of any country taking unilateral and action that has no legal basis are that it’s an encouragement for others to do exactly the same and reduces our ability to complain when others do that,” he said.

Corbyn, a veteran anti-war campaigner, said he had written to May to ask her to publish in full the legal advice she had received prior to taking action.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

