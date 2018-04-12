UK decision on Syria must be made carefully, based on evidence: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not yet reached a decision on how to respond to a suspected poison gas attack in Syria, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday, adding that any move would be considered very carefully and be based on evidence.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis addresses a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“No decision as yet, the cabinet is meeting in full at 1530 (BST) to discuss,” he said, speaking at a Wall Street Journal event in London.

“The situation in Syria is horrific, the use of chemical weapons is something the world has to prevent,” he said. “But also it’s a very, very delicate circumstance and we’ve got to make this judgment on a very careful, very deliberate, very well thought-through basis.”

Davis, who in 2013 voted against taking military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, said that his decision then was based on a lack of clear evidence and a lack of a clear plan.

“Those two things, I’m assured, we will get an answer to today,” he said.