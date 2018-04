LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May declined to comment on a BBC report that May was ready to approve military action in response to a chemical attack in Syria and that she would not seek prior parliamentary approval.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, April 11, 2018. Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters

The BBC reported earlier on Wednesday that May would not turn to parliament because she favored taking action quickly.