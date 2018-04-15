Britain to study options if Syria's Assad uses chemical weapons again -foreign minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will study the “options” with its allies if President Bashar al-Assad again uses chemical weapons against his people in Syria, but as yet there is nothing planned, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Johnson backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to join the United States and France to strike chemical weapons facilities in Syria on Saturday, saying it was the right thing to do to deter the further use of chemical weapons.

“There is no proposal on the table at the moment for further attacks because so far thank heavens the Assad regime have not been so foolish as to launch another chemical weapons attack,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.