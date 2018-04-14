FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

British PM May declines to say whether Assad can stay after missile strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May declined to say on Saturday whether Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should stay in power and said talks with allies would continue on finding a political solution to the civil war.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

When asked if Syria’s Assad could remain leader as long as he refrained from further use of chemical weapons, May said: “This was about, as I have said and you have recognized, this was specifically about the use of chemical weapons.”

“There is a wider question on the future political solution for Syria and that is a matter that we will continue to pursue in diplomatic and political channels with our international partners and allies,” May said.

May has repeatedly said that the missile strike on Syria was not about “regime change.”

Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

