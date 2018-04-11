FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 11, 2018 / 6:39 PM / in 31 minutes

UK's May ready to approve military action over Syria attack: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to give the go-ahead for Britain to take part in military action in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

May would not seek prior parliamentary approval because she favored taking action soon, the BBC said without citing its sources.

A spokesman for May declined to comment on the report.

Earlier on Wednesday, May said all the indications were that the Syrian authorities were responsible for the attack in the town of Douma and that such assaults could not go unchallenged.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, also speaking earlier on Wednesday, said parliament should be given a say on any military action May wants to take.

Reporting by William Schomberg and William James; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.