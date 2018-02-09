SDF will study any request to hand over British Islamic State militants

AMUDA, Syria (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has not received a request from any foreign government to hand over two British Islamic State militants in its custody but will study any such request if made, a senior SDF official told Reuters on Friday.

“We have not received any official request from any international party to hand over the two prisoners,” Redur Xelil, the SDF official, said. Any such request would be studied, he added.

Xelil also confirmed that officials from the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State had taken part in the questioning of the two Britons, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were captured by the SDF last month.