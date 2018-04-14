FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018

Britain had to act with speed, PM May will update parliament: defense minister

Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May needed to act with speed when she ordered a missile attack on Syria and she will update parliament on Monday, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC radio.

Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Britain joined the United States and France on Saturday in what May cast as a “limited and targeted” strike after intelligence indicated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government was responsible for an attack using chemical weapons in Douma.

All crews from the Royal Air Force Tornado jets returned safely, Williamson said. When asked if there would be more military action against Syria, Williamson said he thought the Western strikes had so far had sufficient effect.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

