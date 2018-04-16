FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air strikes on Syria will not change course of war: UK's Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The air strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain on Syria will not change the course of the war, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday, but they were a way of showing the world had had enough of chemical weapons.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

“It is very important to stress it is not an attempt to change the tide of the war in Syria or to have a regime change,” Johnson told reporters on arrival to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

“I’m afraid the Syrian war will go on in its horrible, miserable way. But it was the world saying that we’ve had enough of the use of chemical weapons,” he added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

